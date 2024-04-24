As UK's Graduate Route visa is under review, this student group is batting for it via Fair Visa, Fair Chance campaign

A rapid review of the Graduate Route being undertaken by the United Kingdom (UK) Government has left students in a harrowed state, especially the demography of the Indian students aspiring to seek lucrative career opportunities in the UK. The recent proposal to review the policy has led to a wide array of speculation regarding how it would affect their future in the country.



The law initially proposed in 2007 in the House of the Lords was later nullified in 2012, due to raging anti-immigrant sentiment in the country. In an effort to revive the economy after the pandemic, the UK welcomed international students to pursue education in the country.



Sanam Arora who is the Chairperson of the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK, spoke to EdexLive about the seven long years of efforts by NISAU, along with students and other stakeholders, employed in reviving the policy. She expressed, "After our efforts, the policy came back in the year 2020, but unfortunately, it is under review again as the government is of the notion that there is some abuse of the graduate route visa."



The graduate route or the post-study work visa is a gateway for students to have a chance at settling down in the country with ease. It allows students to stay in the country unsponsored and look for employment post the completion of their course for a duration of two to three years, depending on the course pursued.

The term 'unsponsored' here means that the student need not necessarily possess a job or have a job offer. It further allows an individual to launch their businesses.



NISAU UK set to help students

Underlining NISAU's continuous efforts to champion students' cause, Sanam Arora elucidates on NISAU's new campaign Fair Visa, Fair Chance. She said that NISAU has been working towards the cause of the Indian students in the UK. To further bolster their efforts, the organisation has assembled information from students who have pursued their education in the UK or are currently employed there. The data accumulated was, thenceforth, forwarded to the reviewing committee for their consideration.



"We (NISAU) were one of those stakeholders who were invited by the UK Government to provide evidence to the migration advisory committee for their review. I have given multiple rounds of evidence and helped unpack a lot of the questions that the committee had regarding the Graduate Route, the students benefiting from it, what are their intentions in the future, and so on...", said Sanam Arora to EdexLive.



On NISAU's efforts to protect the interests of the interest of the International students, Arora further adds that, "We at the NISAU are doing everything we can to defend and protect the Graduate Route visa and to really do whatever we can to ensure that this facet of international students' experiences in the United Kingdom does not go away."



No Return on Investment for students?

The shift in the policies of the Graduate Route will not only indelibly affect the influx of international students to the UK but can have an adverse impact on their careers, said Jil Sheth, National Officer working with the NISAU UK. "Students have been contacting me regarding the Graduate Route review and they are very concerned as to how their future opportunities would look like if they decide to pursue their education in the UK."



Bringing forth the issue of managing finances, Jil, who is also pursuing her PhD from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, voiced that international students usually pay thrice the amount a local student may have to pay for college. Sometimes, students painstakingly risk all their assets to build a career abroad.

"To not have an opportunity to get some work experience, and not utilise the value of their degrees would be simply futile. Students take loans of huge amounts, and even mortgage their house to afford education here," she points out.



She questions the utility of such a policy if it is not being able to provide a return on investment to the students, who, in a way, are also helping to eliminate the crisis of underfunding in UK universities.



Indian students helping eliminate UK's crisis?

The NISAU Chairperson on a similar note talked about how international students, especially Indian students, are a bringer of good news for the sector.



"I know how critical it is for British universities to subsidise learning for UK students via the funding received internationally. Let us also not forget about the world-class research taking place in the universities. Hence, bringing in international students especially Indian students to resolve the issues that these universities face is of paramount importance."



The organisation expressed their apprehension that the reduction of the influx of international students in the UK would also inadvertently affect the universities as well.



How can time be a problem?

Another student pursuing his postgraduation (PG) studies from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), Ashraf Nehal, says that reducing the duration of stay in the country after the completion of the degree may affect students as one may need time to explore the professional avenues in the country.



"The government looks at the time after the completion of the course when people must already be in service, but that is not the case because practically, I have not seen anyone secure a functional job in the country in less than six months, " adds Nehal. He believes that the absence of this route might give rise to doubts in the minds of students about pursuing their education in the UK.



Improving relations between the countries

The imposition of stricter rules may hinder the relations between the two countries, said Sanam Arora.



Arora told EdexLive that the policies should be fair enough to accommodate the interests of both nations. "Under the free trade agreement talks going on between India and the UK, it is quite critical that many Indian students be allowed to come to the UK and experience the country as much as possible, and vice-versa, to facilitate information exchange."



She also expresses her concern and exhorts the government that given the changes in the global scenario, international students should not be rendered a part of the net migration statistics and not become political targets during elections.



The review carried out by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) will be published as a report by May 14, 2024.