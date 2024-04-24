Maharashtra: 12-year-old tribal allegedly raped and murdered, protests ensue

A 12-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said today, Wednesday, April 24.

The incident took place on Friday, April 19, officials said, adding that efforts were on to nab the unidentified culprit, reported PTI.

Following this, a few tribal organisations staged a demonstration on Tuesday and Wednesday (April 23 and 24) outside the Deori sub-divisional magistrate's office and warned of intensifying the stir if the culprit was not arrested at the earliest.

The victim, a Class VI student, accompanied her parents to a relative's marriage ceremony in Gotanpar village of Deori tehsil on April 19. She was allegedly abducted from there by an unidentified person, a police official said.

After being unable to trace the girl, her parents launched a search. The victim's decomposed body was found on April 20 in the Dhawalkhedi forest near the Gotanpar village, he said.

With no arrest being made even after five days of the incident’s occurrence, members of a few local tribal organisations staged a demonstration on today, April 24, and submitted a memorandum at the sub-divisional magistrate's office, PTI added.

They demanded arrest in the case at the earliest and capital punishment for the culprit.

Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale and other police officials had visited the victim's family after the incident.