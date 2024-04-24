IIM Bangalore, Deakin University collaborate for faculty exchange, student mobility

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has joined hands with Australia’s Deakin University for initiatives such as faculty exchange, student mobility, collaborative research projects, workshops, executive education programmes, and more, benefiting faculty, students, and the wider academic community.

An official press release informed that the agreement, signed by representatives from both institutions, aims to foster academic excellence, spur research innovation, and enhance international cooperation.

Prof Jenni Lightowlers, Executive Dean, Business and Law, Deakin University, said, "Through the partnership between Deakin University and IIM Bangalore, we're not just facilitating student mobility and exchange, but also fostering a powerful collaboration between Australia and India. This partnership represents a fusion of knowledge, expertise, and cultures, driving forward a shared commitment to excellence in education and research on both sides of the Indian Ocean."

Deakin and IIM Bangalore aim to promote the exchange of faculty members, researchers, and students between both institutions and countries, the press release said. This mobility will enhance the transfer of knowledge and expertise in teaching, research, and innovation, enabling the creation of new ideas and approaches

In addition to this, joint research projects and seminars, creation, and exchange of relevant academic material and publications will be fortified by joint programmes and activities between the two institutions, to target maximum benefits for students.

Prof Mukta Kulkarni, Dean Programmes Chairperson, Office of International Affairs, IIM Bangalore, stated, "As we engage in this international collaboration, both the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and Deakin University underscore our commitment toward fostering excellence through cooperation across the spheres of research and skill development."