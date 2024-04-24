ICAI CA 2024: Candidates allege last-minute changes in exam centres

Just about a week before the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Inter and Final exams conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) are scheduled to begin, several candidates have alleged that their examination centres have been changed by the authorities.

Denouncing these last-minute changes, a few candidates have taken to social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter).

One such social media post on X is that of a screenshot of an email received by a CA candidate allegedly from the ICAI, which reads, “Please note that due to reasons beyond control of the Institute, all papers of CA FINAL Examination MAY 2024 will be held at Vidya Bharati Public School, Sector C, Todi Nagar, SIKAR-332001, RAJASTHAN. You are therefore requested to visit the above Centre beforehand to familiarise yourself with the location and appear in the Final Examination to be held in May 2024 from the aforementioned Centre.”

The ICAI CA exams 2024 have already been in the headlines this year — the reason being a scheduling conflict with election-related activities of the 18th Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier this month, the candidates appearing for the exams in May had moved the Delhi High Court seeking postponement of the exams, saying that they would not be able to cast their vote due to the clash in schedule. However, the petition was dismissed by the high court.

Now, the students have moved the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the exam and the matter has been tentatively listed for hearing on April 29.

However, screenshots circulating on social media suggest that candidates are now concerned due to the alleged last-minute changes in exam centres.

Another screenshot shared on social media by a CA candidate, with a screenshot of an email allegedly from ICAI, read, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, the venue of ca intermediate examinations scheduled from 3rd May to 17th May 2024 at Adikavi Nannaya University M.S.N. Campus Achempeta junction, ADB road, Thimmapuram east godavari, kakinada - 533005 Andhra Pradesh is being shifted to below mentioned venue: V. S. Lakshmi women's degree & PG college, Kakinada. The admit cards already issued shall remain valid. All other details also remain unchanged.”

This year, the May session of the ICAI CA Inter and Final exams are scheduled to take place between May 2 to 17.