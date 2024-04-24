Hubballi murder case: Accused Fayaz brought to murder scene for investigation

In a recent development in the Hubballi student murder case, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials brought the accused Fayaz Khondunaik to the campus of BVB College, where the murder took place, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Visuals from the BVB college from today, Wednesday, April 24, show the accused Fayaz being taken out of the sub jail in Hubballi for inquiry.

Fayaz’s face was covered as he got out of the van, and both his hands were held by officials, as shown in the video.

Neha Hiremath, 23-year-old daughter of Congress councillor of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was allegedly stabbed to death by Fayaz Khondunaik on the campus of BVB College on Thursday, April 18.

Neha was a first-year student in the Master of Computer Application (MCA) programme, and Fayaz was a former classmate of hers.

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah transferred the investigation into the murder case to CID, also establishing a special court to ensure that the case is resolved quickly.

The incident has caused a political slugfest between between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. While the ruling party has tried to project it as an incident from a personal angle, the saffron party has called it a "love jihad" case and said it's a testimony to the deterioration of law and order in the state.

The opposition has also demanded the state government to hand over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).