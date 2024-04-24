Delhi: Minor allegedly sexually assaulted by tutor's son

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the son of a tuition teacher in south Delhi, police informed today, Wednesday, April 24.

As per a PTI report, the 32-year-old accused has been detained and further investigation is on into the matter, the officials said.

As per the information received from officials, a complaint was received by the Sangam Vihar police station in Delhi yesterday, Tuesday, April 23. The mother of the six-year-old sexual assault survivor told the police that her daughter had faced sexual assault.

"A PCR call regarding sexual assault with a six-year-old girl was received at the Sangam Vihar police station at 5.30 pm on Tuesday. The woman caller, a resident of the same locality, reported that her daughter went for tuition on the next street as usual but came back earlier than usual," a senior police officer said.

Upon questioning, the woman's daughter told her that the son of the tuition teacher allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

"On the statement of the complainant, a case under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC and 10 POCSO Act has been registered and investigation is underway," said the police officer.