Delhi: Fire breaks out at gov't school in Nihal Vihar area

A minor fire broke out in a government school in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area today, Wednesday, April 24, as reported by PTI.
No one was injured in the fire, the official informed today, April 24.
The officials informed that at least three fire tenders were pressed into service which managed to control the fire within half an hour.
According to an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received by the department at around 10.15 in the morning today, April 24, reporting the fire at Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Nilothi village in Delhi.
The fire was in a store room, away from the main building where classes were going on, the official informed PTI.
However, as a precautionary measure, a few classrooms were evacuated when the fire erupted, a police officer said.
A similar incident took place in Delhi’s RD Rajpal Public School in Dwarka about two weeks ago when six school buses caught fire on the school campus on April 15. Five fire tenders were sent from the Dwarka fire station to the spot and the blaze was brought under control within two hours.