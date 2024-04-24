Bengal primary teacher recruitment case: Committee to review question paper errors

A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, today, Wednesday, April 24, directed the formation of a special committee to review the reported errors in the question papers of the written examination for the recruitment of primary teachers to different state-run schools in West Bengal, stated a report in IANS.

The single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha gave this direction after hearing a petition filed by a few candidates appearing for the written examination.

The candidates claimed that there were errors in as many as 21 questions there. The petitioners also claimed that since the questions were faulty they should get full marks against that.

After a detailed hearing on Wednesday morning, April 24, Justice Mantha ordered the formation of a special committee of experts to review the errors in the said question paper.

He also said that his bench would take the final decision on the matter only after getting the report of the special committee on this count.

The court also directed that the special committee of experts should submit their report on the matter to his bench within the next one-month period.

After the report is submitted to the office of the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court, the matter will again come up for hearing. The probable date of the next hearing will be in the first week of June.