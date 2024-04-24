AFMS and ICMR have joined hands. This is what you can expect from the collab

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday, April 23, joined hands for research in high-altitude, battle-related trauma or post-traumatic stress disorder, among other areas, officials said, as stated in a report by PTI.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Department of Health Research Secretary and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) Director General Lieutenant General Daljit Singh.

The MoU is for collaborative research and training with ICMR.

"The aim of the MoU is to undertake cooperative and collaborative activities, in the field of biomedical research and academics, which will address multidisciplinary scientific, technological and educational problems of relevance to the country and the armed forces," the defence ministry said in a statement.

AFMS and ICMR have joined hands for health research in high-altitude, battle-related trauma or post-traumatic stress disorder, aerospace medicine, infectious diseases and other health issues faced by armed forces personnel, it said, stated the report by PTI.

Under the ambit of this MoU, various joint academic activities are also planned, including opportunity for AFMS officers to register for research under ICMR- Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) PhD programmes, it added.