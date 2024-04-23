Tamil Nadu: Madras HC expresses concern over 3 state varsities without VCs

Today, Tuesday, April 23, the Madras High Court (HC) expressed concern over three universities in Tamil Nadu remaining without vice-chancellors for a long period, reported IANS.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad said that academics seem to be taking a backseat in a dispute between various authorities.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by advocate B Jagannath seeking the inclusion of a University Grants Commission (UGC) nominee in the search panel set up by the state government to identify suitable candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Madras University.

"The universities have been without vice-chancellors for the past one year. The court is concerned only with the academic excellence of the universities and not the internal feuds between various authorities. The authorities are required to be sensitive in manning the universities. The only consideration should be educational excellence," the bench said.

Senior counsel N.L Rajah, appearing for the writ petitioner, informed the court that the issue of inclusion of a UGC nominee in the search panel was decided in a recent judgement of the high court in a Pondicherry University case, IANS added.

However, senior counsel P Wilson, representing the University of Madras, said the high court’s judgement in the Pondicherry University case was stayed by the Supreme Court. He said, the apex court was seized of the same issue and therefore, a UGC nominee need not be included in the search panel.

The senior counsel representing the University of Madras wanted to get impleaded in the present writ petition and opposed the petitioner’s plea for the inclusion of a UGC nominee.

The judges recorded his submission and granted time till June 5 for filing the petition and getting it numbered.

The bench, however, expressed their dismay over University of Madras and two other universities remaining without a vice-chancellor for a long time, and the present writ petition itself getting adjourned from time to time, at the instance of the state government, since November 2023.