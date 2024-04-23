Neha Hiremath murder case: BJP demands investigation by CBI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, today, Tuesday, April 23, demanded that the ruling party Congress hand over the investigation into the murder of student Neha Hiremath to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Tuesday, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra visited Neha Hiremath's family in Hubballi, reported PTI.

"I met the victim's family. They are also not happy with the way the state government is conducting this case. Government has handed over the case to CID, but only one person has been arrested. We are not pressurising the state government here, but unfortunately the other persons who are involved, none of them have been called for investigation," Vijayendra said.

The politician further said that the statements made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister G Parameshwara and a few ministers in connection with this case are "very disturbing".

"Where is the question of minority or majority? It is a daylight murder in Hubballi. The security of women is under big question," he said.

Neha Hiremath (23), was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College last Thursday.

The accused Fayaz Khondunaik, who fled from the scene, was arrested by the police subsequently.

Neha was a first year Master of Computer Applications (MCA) student and Fayaz was earlier her classmate.

Siddaramaiah on Monday, April 22, had announced that his government has decided to hand over the investigation into the incident to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), and to set up a special court for speedy disposal of the case.

"Minority or majority, murderer is a murderer, nothing to do with caste or religion. So, I demand the Congress government and the Chief Minister, instead of wasting time, by doing an investigation by CID. Please hand over the investigation to the CBI," he said.