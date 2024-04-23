IIM Kozhikode, Emeritus jointly launch Chief Product Officer programme

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, today, Tuesday, April 23, announced the launch of a Chief Product Officer Programme in collaboration with Emeritus, a virtual learning platform.

This programme by IIM Kozhikode will groom professionals for leadership roles in product management and facilitate impactful transformations in organisations.

This 12-month programme is designed to equip leaders with essential skills and mindset to spearhead successful product-led transformations, positioning them among the top 1 per cent of product growth leaders in India, the institute said in a press release.

“In today's dynamic business landscape, the role of a Chief Product Officer (CPO) has become increasingly crucial. The right product not only fuels commercial success but also enhances usability and delivers substantial value to customers. To navigate this intricate terrain effectively, leaders in product management must possess a versatile skill set,” the press release said.

The programme is tailored for new as well as evolving CPOs interested in attaining a strategic and functional outlook on launching customer-centric products and shaping the future of product innovation.

The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3) and Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university with a minimum of eight years of work experience. This programme is set to begin on June 30, 2024, with a fee of Rs 6,00,000 plus GST.

Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode said, “To drive growth in today's rapidly evolving business landscape, product officers need to possess a unique blend of strategic vision, customer empathy, and effective leadership skills. We believe this programme will be instrumental in shaping the future of product leadership and driving impactful growth in organisations.”