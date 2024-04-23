Andhra Pradesh MBBS student dies at a waterfall in Kyrgyzstan

A medical student from Andhra Pradesh died in an accident at a waterfall in Kyrgyzstan, stated a report by IANS.

Dasari Chandu (20), hailing from Anakapalli district, died after getting stuck in snow at a waterfall.

After the end of the exams at the university where he was studying, Chanu went to a waterfall on Sunday, April 21, with other students from the university. He along with a few friends from Andhra Pradesh entered the waterfall. However, Chandu got stuck in the snow and died.

Hailing from Madugula village of Anakapalli district, Chandu was the second son of Bhima Raju, a halwa seller. The youngster had gone to Kyrgyzstan a year ago to pursue MBBS.

The family has appealed to the Indian government to help in bringing home the mortal remains.

Anakapalli Member of Parliament (MP) B Venkata Satyavathi brought the issue to the notice of Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy.

She said the union minister spoke to officials in the Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan, requesting them to render all assistance in sending Chandu’s body to India.

Recently...

Two Indian students in the United States were killed on the spot in a head-on traffic collision near Lake Pleasant in Arizona, according to police.

The victims, reportedly from Telangana, have been identified as 19-year-old Nivesh Mukka and 19-year-old Goutham Parsi.

They were enrolled as international students at Arizona State University.