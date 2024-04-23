AICTE’s new scheme to connect industry experts, foster research

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched the Distinguished Professional Scheme (DPS) to foster research and innovation and strengthen the Indian Knowledge System, reported ANI.

The same was inaugurated by AICTE Chairman Professor TG Sitharam today, Tuesday, April 23.

"The initiative aims to assemble a pool of experts from industry, institutes, and research labs to engage highly qualified and eminent professionals within their domains," an official press statement read.

The goal of this new initiative is to inspire and motivate students and faculty members of AICTE-approved institutes.

About the scheme

The scheme is designed to enhance the employability of students, promote industry connections, foster research and innovation, support start-ups and entrepreneurship, and strengthen the Indian Knowledge System (IKS).

Qualified individuals seeking registration must have made unparalleled technical or professional contributions to society within their respective fields, the press release said.

Awardees should be acknowledged professionals actively involved in research, technology development, innovation, and bureaucracy, it added.

The tenure of the scheme is three years or until the age of 75, whichever comes first.

Professionals will receive an honorarium of Rs 15,000 for full-day interactions with faculty members and students. They are expected to conduct two visits per month, with a maximum of 12 visits per year, including at least three visits to rural institutions annually.

Nominations, along with necessary details, must be submitted via the DPS Portal throughout the year.

Host institutes can apply on the AICTE DPS Portal to request specific professionals from the approved panel.

Following each visit, the institute is required to submit a report and participant feedback in the prescribed format.

Upon submission, AICTE will provide a certificate of recognition for the activity, the press statement added.