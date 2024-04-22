Telangana: Inter 1st and 2nd year results to be announced on April 24

The results for Telangana State Intermediate first and second year examinations will be released on Wednesday, April 24, at 11 am, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced.

An official notice released by the state board on Monday, April 22, informed, “The results of the intermediate students appeared for 1st & 2nd year examinations during Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2024 (both General & Vocational streams) will be declared on 24-04-2024 at 11:00 A.M. by Sri Burra Venkatesham, I.A.S., Hon'ble Principal Secretary to Government, Education Department, Govt. of Telangana State and Smt. Shruti Ojha, I.A.S., Secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education in TSBIE's premises,".

The TSBIE conducted the first year Intermediate board exams in the state from February 28 to March 18 while the Inter second-year exams were conducted from February 29 to March 19, 2024.

This year, about 10 lakh students appeared for the first and second-year exams.

After the exam results have been announced, students can visit the official website for the Telangana inter results, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in to check their scorecards.

Students can also check their TS Intermediate results via T App Folio application.