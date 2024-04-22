IIT Guwahati researchers 3D Printed Dummy Ballot Unit to assist new voters

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has developed an innovative 3D-printed dummy ballot unit in collaboration with the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation Cell (SVEEP) of Kamrup Election District.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing voter awareness and engagement, according to a press release by the institute.

The dummy ballot unit was unveiled at the IIT Guwahati campus today, Monday, April 22.

Crafted with the objective of acquainting citizens, particularly new voters, and senior citizens, with the intricacies of voting procedures, the 3D-printed dummy ballot unit aims to dispel any apprehensions associated with the voting process, the press release said.

Appreciating the initiative, Keerthi Jalli, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup, Guwahati, Assam, said, “We commend IIT Guwahati for their collaboration and swift design and manufacturing of this highly practical tool. It is certain to aid individuals in gaining familiarity with the voting process, thereby, bolstering their confidence, and encouraging greater participation in democratic practices.”

The dummy ballot unit is fabricated from PLA (polylactic acid), a biodegradable and eco-friendly material derived from corn starch, informed the institute.

Researchers at IIT Guwahati designed and manufactured the device within just 48 hours, incorporating interactive features such as sound and light as output indicators to assist users during the voting process.

Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “This project focuses on developing an educational electronic voting machine to familiarise users with the democratic process of our nation. By simulating real voting scenarios, we aim to enhance understanding and engagement with electoral systems prevailing presently and will replicate the voting process.”

SVEEP, an umbrella programme initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI), is dedicated to educating voters about the electoral process.