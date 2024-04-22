Hubbali murder case to be handed over to CID: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The Hubbali student murder case has been handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), announced Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today, Monday, April 22, and a special court will be set up for its speedy disposal.

On Thursday, April 18, Neha Hiremath, 23-year-old daughter of Congress councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was allegedly stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College.

The accused Fayaz Khondunaik, who fled from the scene, was arrested by the police subsequently, reported PTI.

Neha was a first-year Master of Computer Application (MCA) student and Fayaz was earlier her classmate.

"We have decided to give it to the CoD (CID). We will set up a special court for it. Charge sheet has to be filed in a time-bound manner and the case has to be disposed of hence, the special court," CM Siddaramaiah said.

While responding to a question from a reporter today, April 22,, he said, "I have not been able to go to her (parent's) residence. Our district in-charge minister and party workers had gone. Also, H K Patil (Law Minister) is going. I will go when I go there (Hubballi)."

The murder case, which sparked widespread outrage, has snowballed into a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP, added PTI.

While the ruling party has tried to project it as an incident with a personal angle, the saffron party has called it a "love jihad" case and said it's a testimony to the law and order situation in the state.

BJP's student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other organisations aligned with Hindutva outfits, have staged protests demanding justice, and called for severe punishment for the accused.

Similar protests have been reported in various other places.

"We will give protection to everyone during our tenure. I strongly condemn Neha's murder. We are forming a special court, and we have given the matter to COD (CID to investigate). Neha's father has spoken about the involvement of four more suspects, I have asked for it to be investigated," he added.