Consider online classes amid extreme heat conditions: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Political party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), today, Monday, April 22, requested the state government to implement alternative education methods for students amid harsh heat conditions.

They proposed reintroducing online classes, similar to those held during the COVID pandemic, said a report by PTI.

JMM's general secretary and central spokesperson, Supriyo Bhattacharya, highlighted the plight of schoolchildren and the elderly, citing temperatures exceeding 46 degrees Celsius in Baharagora.

"The mercury crossed 46 degree Celsius at Baharagora in West Singhbhum district on Sunday, which is worrying. Similar situations exist in other parts of the state," he said.

Despite some relief from the heat due to sporadic rainfall, weather officials warned of a resurgence in heatwaves starting April 25 in Kolhan, Santhal Paragana, and North-Chotanagpur divisions.

Bhattacharya added that the government changed school timings in view of soaring temperatures from Monday.

"Though school timings have been changed, many students have to spend more than an hour in buses in this scorching heat after their classes are over, which might impact their health. So, an alternative arrangement for schoolchildren is needed," Bhattacharya said.

He suggested to the government that classes could be held online during this period, added PTI.

While the meteorological department has predicted a brief reprieve in the state due to a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and northeast Bangladesh, heatwave alerts loomed for specific divisions from April 25.

"Due to rain and cloudy weather, the maximum temperature has dropped by three to seven degree Celsius, which may continue till Tuesday. Thereafter, it would again start rising. A heatwave alert has been issued for Kolhan, Santhal Paragana and Chotanagpur divisions from April 25," said Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Baharagora in West Singhbhum district recorded the state's highest temperature at 43.6 degree Celsius today, followed by Seraikela (42.2 degree Celsius) and Ranchi (33.4 degree Celsius).