What's new about UGC NET June 2024 session? UGC Chief answers

"What is new in UGC-NET June 2024 session?" Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) asked and answered as well on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"The candidates who are pursuing Four Year/Eight Semester Bachelor’s Degree Programme and are in their last semester/year may also apply for the UGC-NET. The candidates with a Four-Year Bachelor’s Degree Programme are allowed to appear in a subject in which they want to pursue a Ph.D. irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor’s degree", posted the UGC Chairman on Friday, April 10, at 8.30 pm.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon open applications for the much-awaited University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC - NET) June 20204 session, informed the UGC Chairman in another post on X.

All those candidates who are interested in registering for the exam can check out the website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The exam has two papers and both will have objective-type questions in multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. All candidates will have only three hours to complete both the papers of the test which has 150 questions, stated a report by ANI.