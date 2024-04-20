"Prepared SOPs in close consultation with Delhi Police ahead of fest season": DU Proctor Prof Rajni Abbi

At Delhi University, ‘fest season’ has started in full swing. However, while the excitement among students is high during this time of the year, it also brings back concerns regarding the safety of students, especially women.

In the last few years, the university has witnessed a number of incidents of trespassing and sexual harassment of female students. Keeping this in mind, the university has prepared strict guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for cultural fests.

While speaking to EdexLive, Professor Rajni Abbi, Proctor, Delhi University, said, “We have our own set of SOPs, which were formulated after the unfortunate incident at Indraprastha College For Women (IPSC or IP College) last year. We have mandated a No-objection Certification (NoC) certificate from the police for all activities. There are other clear-cut guidelines that were formulated after close consultation with the Delhi Police.”

“The main concern, in the last few years, has been that of outsiders or intruders. To curb this, we are ensuring strict security measures and allowing entry only on the basis of college ID cards. All the colleges are following these guidelines and so far, no cases have been reported this year,” he added.

Last year, reports of sexual harassment at the annual cultural fest at IP College caused outrage among the students. A similar incident was reported at Miranda House’s cultural fest, where a group of men scaled the walls and entered the campus.

After this, the university issued a 17-point advisory to colleges and departments for holding programmes, events and fests, mentioning that the responsibility for events will lie with the respective college. This included CCTV cameras, limited entry, installation of low concertina (barbed or razor) wires on the boundary wall to prevent outsiders from scaling them, and more.

Draft SOP submitted in Delhi HC

Further, the Delhi Police has prepared a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for ensuring proper security arrangements during college festivals in the national capital.

This was informed to the Delhi High Court while it was hearing a case based on allegations by several female Delhi University students that they were secretly filmed while changing in an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi washroom during a fest in October 2023.

“Our SOP is completely in line with the one submitted in Delhi High Court as it was made in consultation with Delhi police and other stakeholders. In January, after the IIT Delhi incident came to light, we added one more pointer mandating CCTV cameras around women's restrooms,” DU Proctor Professor Rajni Abbi added.

The Delhi High Court will take up the matter further on Monday, Apri