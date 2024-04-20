Parents should encourage children to play sports: Sachin Tendulkar in Ranchi

Sachin Tendulkar, the cricket icon, urged parents today, Saturday, April 20, to encourage and support their daughters in sports, saying it will make them happy.



Tendulkar and his wife Anjali were in Ranchi to support girl football players from the Yuwa Foundation in the district's Ormanjhi block.



Yuwa and the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation collaborate to develop and promote female football players from Ranchi.



Tendulkar and his wife interacted with Yuwa Foundation girl football players at their school near the state capital's Rukka Dam, describing the day as wonderful.



"Children's energy is infectious. I saw them working hard and enjoying themselves. I recalled my childhood," PTI quoted Tendulkar.



"I got inspiration from many children because this journey is not easy for them. There are several difficulties in their lives even from home. They go to play football, which sometimes is not liked by parents. I would like to tell them to encourage children and support them. These children will bring smiles on their faces," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar further revealed that the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation works in three verticals – education, sports and health.



"Education is because my father was a professor, health because my wife is a doctor and sport because I am into it. If three are put together, it can shape the future of the country," he said.



Tendulkar praised the Yuwa Foundation and said that he found sincerity, honesty and commitment in it.



"Its team is honing the skills of girls, changing their lives, giving direction to their lives… The girls will go on to shine as bright as they possibly can," he said.

Tendulkar said that spending time with the players made him feel extremely happy.



"The reason behind me coming here is the children. If we get a chance to smile because of them, then there can't be anything bigger than that,” he said, promising to visit the foundation again soon, stated the PTI report.