Hubballi murder: Students light candles, pay homage to Neha Hiremath

BVB College saw relentless protest on April 19, throughout the day, with members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), staging a protest in front of the college seeking stringent action against the accused. In the evening, the atmosphere was somber as students and public paid homage to Neha Hiremath by lighting a candle in front of BVB College, stated The New Indian Express.

This is following the murder of 24-year-old Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress corporator from Hubballi Niranjan Hiremath.

Neha was coming out of her college after writing her exams and Mohammed Fayaz of Soudatti in Belagavi district stabbed her several times.

The Hubballi-Dharwad police arrested Fayaz and recovered the knife with which he stabbed Neha.

Although, Neha was rushed to the KIMS Hospital immediately by her classmates and teachers, doctors there declared her brought dead.

Also, today, April 20, at 9 am, religious heads and community members gathered at Chennamma Circle to condemn the brutal murder which has led to a political slugfest between ruling part Congress and the opposition BJP, especially in the context of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Neha's father Niranjan Hiremath called the murder "love jihad" and asked everyone to be careful of the same.