Hubballi murder: "My son committed a crime, should be punished," says mother of accused

As the slugfest around the murder of Neha Hiremath, a student of BVB College, Hubballi, Karnataka, on Thursday, April 18, continues today, Saturday, April 20, the mother of the accused, Fayaz Kondikoppa, apologised to the parents of the victim and said that her son should be punished, stated a report by IANS.

Expressing regret, Fayaz’s mother Mumtaz said today, Saturday, April 20, “What my son did is a crime. Neha and Fayaz were in love and it was Neha who proposed to Fayaz. When Fayaz told me about it I had asked him not to continue the relationship."

“My son should be punished severely. He dreamt of becoming an officer in Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS). Neha was a good girl. I apologise to their family.”

Reacting to this, Geetha, the mother of Neha said, “Ask them to bring back my daughter. I am waiting for my daughter. The accused should be punished, he should be hanged."

“We know our daughter. There was no relationship between the two. Did our daughter not know which religion she belonged to? We always spent time together, she shared everything with me,” she shared.

Neha’s father, a Congress Corporator has maintained that it is a case of love jihad.

Neha was stabbed to death on the college campus in Hubballi city. The students had chased Fayaz, caught him and handed him over to the police.