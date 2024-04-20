Delhi: After spat on social media, 16-year-old attacked

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after being stabbed by three people over an issue triggered on social media in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said on Friday, April 19, stated a report by PTI.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, April 17, when the victim was standing outside his house. The three people came and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, they said.

He was admitted to the hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, police said.

The accused were having a verbal spat with the victim on a social media platform after which they attacked him with sharp-edged weapon, they said.

"The initial cause of the fight is suspected due to social media spat but the exact reason of attack is being investigated and teams were formed to nab the accused," a police officer said.

Also in Delhi...

A court in Delhi has convicted a man of committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault and impregnating his minor stepdaughter, saying the evidence on record established that the accused repeatedly raped her, stated a report by PTI.

Additional Sessions Judge Babita Puniya was hearing the case against the stepfather, who was accused of raping the girl in May 2019.

He was booked under penal provisions of rape and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.