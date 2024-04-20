CA's post on playschool fee goes viral; gets over 2.3 million views. Check it out

A Delhi-based Chartered Accountant's (CA) X (formerly Twitter) post about paying Rs 4.3 lakh for his son's preschool (playschool) for the academic year 2024-25 has been trending on the social media with 2.3 million views on the post, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Akash Kumar, the father, had shared the entire fee structure and stated that it is even more than his entire education expenses. His post led to unending responses from the netizens as over 2 lakh people have responded to his post so far.

"My son's playschool fee is more than my entire education expense. 'I hope vo ache se khelna seekhle yaha' (I hope he learns how to play while here)!" read his post, making mockery of the play school charging exorbitantly.

While a few agreed with him and shared their stories as to how much they have started to spend on the play school, a few mocked Akash for selecting such a high-end school and then complaining about the same.

One of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, responding to the post, said, "It's true for almost all of us. Education has become so expensive. It's the same in almost every city! Some intervention is needed."

Mitul Mehta, another person following the trend, wrote, "Best part is that education is not taxed by the government , still they charge a bomb. Unfortunately, we sail in the same boat."

However many people came forward and took a jibe at him instead saying that he needn't complain as he always had the choice of selecting the school while others posted, "Don't call it a school, call it a luxury resort rather."

A freelance writer Amit Aethi responded, "Does this playschool offer direct placements. What is so special? Does Vikas Khanna or Sanjeev kapoor cook food here or children have got personal helicopters to travel to school. It seems, India's entire growth rate is only here."