West Bengal: New notice proposes replacing Classes XI, XII with 4-semester system

A notice announcing the introduction of a semester system of instruction for Classes XI and XII in all state-run and state-aided schools has been released by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).



WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya said in a notification dated April 18 that the council is implementing a semester system for Classes XI and XII, beginning with the academic terms 2024-2025 and 2025-2026, respectively. The notice was addressed to school heads and instructors.



The higher secondary, or ten-plus-two course, is now divided into four semesters, as per a report by PTI.



According to the announcement, Class XI has been reorganised as semesters 1 and 2, and Class XII has been reorganised as semesters 3 and 4.



The notification urges schools to provide support and possibilities for students to take on challenging schoolwork, take part in extracurricular activities, and collaborate on summer projects with higher education institutions in compliance with state education policy.

Additionally, it recommended summer internship opportunities that enable students to work with media outlets, publishing houses, and corporate firms to pursue issues of their choice.



In August, the new state education policy draft was made public.



The Board exams will take place following the conclusion of the third and fourth semesters, as decided by the council.

The current 4+4+2+2 system, in which students spend four years in the foundation stage, four more years in upper primary (preparatory stage), and two years (Classes IX and X) in secondary education, would remain in place, according to the education policy, which was developed by an empowered committee.