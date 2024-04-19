Six, including 17-year-old, held for killing minor in Delhi

Six persons, including a minor, were arrested in Delhi after abducting and killing a 14-year-old boy, police said today, Friday, April 19.

Ayush alias Bhanja (19), a resident of Rohini, Siwansh alias Shiva (19), a resident of Narela, Mohit alias Lala, 21, a Bankner resident, and a 17-year-old juvenile were identified as the accused.



Their arrest came just days after Vishal, a 14-year-old child from Narela, was discovered dead on the outskirts of Delhi.



Vishal's father, Sanjay, said in his statement that his son was kidnapped and fatally assaulted by two people named Deepak (a soldier's son) and Prateek.



“During the investigation, a man named Mota alias Deepak was apprehended, who on interrogation disclosed that he had hired Vishal to deliver batteries to shopkeepers daily. Mota suspected Vishal and his friend Sahil of stealing his batteries. On March 31, around 2-3 pm, Mota and his friend Prateek went to Vishal's house to inquire about the missing batteries. Vishal agreed to meet them near a pond in Bankner village after recharging his phone,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Outer North) RK Singh told IANS.

Mota and Shivansh questioned Vishal about the stolen batteries at the meeting. Vishal's friend Sahil was summoned to the pond as well. Following the investigation, Mota and Shivansh severely thrashed Vishal in front of Sahil with a cable.



“Subsequently, Mota called his other friends, Mohit, Ayush, and a juvenile. Together, they abducted Vishal and took him on a motorcycle to agricultural land in Lampur village, where they continued to beat him until his death. Vishal sustained multiple injuries all over his body,” said the DCP.



Vishal was admitted to the SRHC hospital by Mota and Prateek, where he died during the treatment. Both Mota and Prateek fled from the hospital. Mota was held, however, other accused were absconding.

“Police team examined the routes taken by the accused to flee from the spot. With the assistance of technical surveillance and manual information, the team successfully apprehended the four accused persons: Ayush, Shivansh, Prateek, and Mohit,” the DCP added.