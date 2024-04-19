SC orders medical examination of minor seeking termination of 28-week pregnancy

The Supreme Court today, Friday, April 19, ordered a medical checkup for a 14-year-old alleged rape victim who wants to end her 28-week pregnancy.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala convened at roughly 4.30 pm today, April 19 to hear the case urgently, after reviewing an email on behalf of the rape survivor requesting immediate judicial action.



Aishwarya Bhati, Additional Solicitor General, represented the government in this matter, PTI reports.



The court requested a report from Mumbai's Sion Hospital on the girl's potential physical and psychological state if she undergoes medical termination of pregnancy or is advised against it.

The bench stated that the hospital's medical superintendent will form a medical board and present its report to the court on April 22, the next scheduled hearing date.

The case will be heard again at 10.30 am on Monday, April 22.



The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by the girl's mother contesting a Bombay High Court judgement that refused to allow termination of pregnancy.



The petitioner's counsel told the court that the child is 28 weeks pregnant and is currently in Mumbai.



The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act limits pregnancy termination to 24 weeks for married women and those in particular categories, such as rape survivors and other vulnerable women, such as the disabled and minors.