Kakinada inter student dies by suicide after results announcement

In the aftermath of Intermediate results, a second year student Palivela Srinivas Moulishankar (18) allegedly died by suicide. According to police, the deceased left the house on April 15, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

After searching everywhere, the parents filed a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, a dead body was found at Ramarajulanka pushkar ghat in Ravulapalem, a village in Andhra Pradesh. Based on the report of the locals, the police arrived at the spot and confirmed the identity of the body after examining identification marks.

The deceased was a resident of Indira Nagar in Ravulapalem of Ambedkar Konaseema district. The student reportedly died by suicide following his performance in Intermediate exams. Police registered a case and further investigation is on.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had released the intermediate exam results on April 12. One could check the results via the website resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

When it comes to this year, the pass percentage for first year was 67% and for the second year 78%, in the general category.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:



The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,



Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),



BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,



TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),



Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and



I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111