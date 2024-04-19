ICAI CA exams: “Better prepared to raise CA students' concerns”: Petitioner on fresh Supreme Court plea

Speaking about the scheduling conflicts between the upcoming Chartered Accountant (CA) Inter and Final exams 2024 scheduled by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, CA aspirants EdexLive spoke to, on the condition of anonymity, shared, “Postponement of the exams is crucial for CA students as it ensures we can focus on our exams without disruptions caused by the electoral process.”

On April 16, a group of CA students filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the examination.

In a conversation with EdexLive, one of the petitioners expressed, on the condition of anonymity, “This plea in the Supreme Court reflects our unwavering dedication to our academic pursuits and our firm belief in the fairness and integrity of the judicial process. As we eagerly await the court's decision, we remain hopeful that our concerns will be addressed, ensuring a fair and equitable resolution that prioritises our academic well-being.”

The students approached the apex court after the Delhi High Court, on April 8, dismissed a petition filed by 16 CA students demanding exam postponement.

Along with taking the legal route, the students have been hosting social media campaigns, highlighting various challenges posed due to the scheduling conflict between ICAI exams and General Elections. However, the authorities have stood firm on their decision regarding the examinations.

“This petition differs from the one filed earlier in the Delhi High Court as it seeks national-level intervention for a uniform solution. We're hopeful and better prepared to raise students' concerns as we await the Supreme Court's decision,” the petitioner said.

While a hearing date is yet to be set aside by the Supreme Court, a large number of students are eagerly waiting for any development in the case.

“This hearing holds significant importance for approximately 4,46,000 CA students, who are earnestly seeking redressal for their concerns, to alleviate the stress caused by exams during elections. For these hardworking students, a postponement would provide the necessary time and environment to prepare effectively and perform at their best without the distractions and disruptions caused by election-related activities,” they further added.

The 18th Lok Sabha elections began today, Friday, April 19 and will continue till June 1, 2024. At the same time, the ICAI CA Inter and Final exams are scheduled to take place between May 2 to 17 and the admit cards have already been released by the authority.