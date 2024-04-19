Class X student injured after being thrashed outside coaching centre in Delhi

A 16-year-old boy was injured after being allegedly thrashed outside a coaching institution in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi, police said today, Friday, April 19.

The police have filed a First Investigation Report (FIR) against seven to eight people in the case, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

The complainant, a Class X student, reported to the police that at about 5 pm on April 15, some persons abused him outside his coaching centre, as per PTI.



"I asked them not to use filthy language and I went inside the institute," the teenager said.

In the FIR, the victim stated that he was returning home at around 7 pm when he was attacked and left injured by a group of six to seven people. He added that someone also took him to the hospital later on.

"We are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said.