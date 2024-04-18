The inspiring story of how a civic sweeper's son from Thane cracked UPSC

For 32-year-old Prashant Suresh Bhojane, whose mother works as a civic sweeper in Maharashtra's Thane city, cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam was always his dream, and he persevered against all odds to finally fulfil the goal, stated a report by PTI.

In the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 final results declared on Tuesday, April 16, he passed the exam by securing the 849th rank.

How the pursuit began

Prashant had started the journey towards fulfilling his dream in 2015, when he first appeared for the exam, and finally cracked it in the ninth attempt.

His achievement gave a reason to cheer for the residents of Khartan Road Sweepers Colony, where his family lives, as they took out a procession in celebration on Wednesday night, April 17.

A few local politicians also took part in it.

Prashant's mother works as a sweeper with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), while his father is a Class IV employee in the civic body.

He completed his Engineering degree, but was not interested in doing a job in that field as becoming an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer was always his dream, his family members said.

Talking to PTI, Prashant said that while appearing for the UPSC exam, he started working in Delhi in 2020 at a competitive exam coaching centre, where he was given the job of checking mock exam papers of students.

"That way I could study as well as earn my livelihood," he said.

He said his parents would regularly ask him to stop giving the exams and return home, but he was confident and determined that he would achieve his goal one day.

"When I was appearing for the UPSC exam, my parents silently suffered throughout, but it has now paid off," he said.

His father Suresh Bhojane said he was very happy to see his son passing the UPSC exam.

"Earlier, I wanted my son to start doing a job, but now we feel that what he had decided was just right," he said.

Jagdish Kairalia, General Secretary of Shramik Janata Sangh Union that controls the labour union in several civic bodies, said Prashant's success story was celebrated in every house in the locality.

"One should not underestimate the sweepers as their children also have talent. This boy has proven it and made us proud. He is a role model for others in the colony," he said.