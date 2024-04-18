Thanks to free UP Abhyuday coaching, 20 students crack UPSC. Here's the list

Around 20 aspirants of the Uttar Pradesh government's free Abhyuday coaching have cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam 2023, officials said on Wednesday, April 17, according to a report by PTI.

The best performer among them — Surabhi Srivastava — has secured an India rank 56 in the prestigious exam whose results were announced on Tuesday, April 16, according to a statement by the UP Social Welfare Department.

Among other UPSC qualifiers who were enrolled at Abhyuday coaching are:

- Rishabh Bhat (363)

- Kshitij Aditya Sharma (384)

- Mudra Raheja (413)

- Jayvind Kumar Gupta (557)

- Afjal Ali (574)

- Prajwal Chaurasia (694)

- Rupam Singh (725)

- Manoj Kumar (807)

- Bharti Sahu (850)

- Shruti Sharvan (882)

- Manisha Dhrve (257)

- Antariksh Kumar (883)

- Pinky Masih (948)

- Shivam Agarwal (541)

- Manish Parihar (734)

- Rajat Yadav (799)

- Praduman Kumar (941)

- Shashank Chauhan (642)

- Pavan Kumar (816)

"Chief Minister's Abhyuday Coaching candidates once again raised the flag of success," Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun posted on X on Tuesday, April 16.

"As per the information collected so far, 20 candidates have made it to the final list of Civil Services Exam 2023 Many congratulations and best wishes to all the successful candidates, teachers and course managers," the minister said.

The Abhyuday coaching centre is a pet scheme of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath which he envisaged in 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, stated a report by PTI.

The Abhyuday coaching centres are functioning across districts in the state and providing free coaching to aspirants of the UPSC, state services, medical colleges and engineering colleges, according to officials.