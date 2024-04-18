Russia, India sign agreement to operate large research hub in New Delhi

The Higher School of Economics in Russia and the University of Delhi (DU) have inked a strategic collaboration and joint action agreement, and a big research hub will commence operations at the partner university.

According to the Russian embassy in India, the Indo-Russian Education Summit, held in New Delhi last week, was the biggest event of its kind in the history of India-Russia bilateral ties.

Approximately 60 Russian colleges have arrived in the national capital from Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Siberia, Crimea, the Urals, and other places, as per ANI.



"During the three-day educational forum, the Higher School of Economics (HSE) and the University of Delhi agreed on strategic cooperation and joint actions. As part of it, a large research hub will start operating at the partner university from India," the embassy stated in their statement.



HSE University is a national research university based in Moscow, Russia.

The conference, which took place from April 11 to 13, was organised by the Russian State Agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rossotrudnichestvo, which specialises in humanitarian projects overseas, as well as the Russian House in New Delhi and the Russian Embassy in India.



The summit gathered together rectors of Indian and Russian universities, diplomats, legislators, scientists, and business leaders to discuss the new potential for collaboration in education, science, and creative technologies, as well as professional training.



"At the plenary session on April 11, Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Pavel Shevtsov noted that the Summit provides leading Indian and Russian universities with an unprecedented platform to engage in transformative dialogue and exchange," the statement read.



The forum's programme included three-panel discussions, including Russia-India-BRICS: Role of Higher Education in the Development of Comprehensive Cooperation, Career Opportunities for Indian Graduates of Russian Universities and Business as a Customer for the Training of Indian Personnel in Russia, Cooperation between Russia and India in the Field of Medical Education, and a round table titled Technical Universities.

On the second day…

Later, on the second day of the summit, the Le Meridien Hotel hosted a Russian university fair.

The stands were thronged by people, including schoolchildren and students, who took up the entire space of the hotel's assembly hall.

A large number of journalists and representatives from educational institutions visited the Russian university counters.

The exhibition aimed to introduce young people to higher education in Russia, as they are very interested in Russia's technological achievements, particularly in space exploration, aviation and military technology, and medicine.



"On the sidelines of the event, official and informal meetings of representatives of the Russian and Indian educational communities took place," according to the statement.