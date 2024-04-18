Mancherial Catholic school vandalism issue raised with CM Revanth Reddy: Kerala's VD Satheesan

VD Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, spoke with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy today, Thursday, April 18, over a vandalism incident at a Kerala-based church-run school in the state's Mancherial district.

The 'protection council' of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church published a statement on Wednesday, April 17, condemning the incident at the church-managed Blessed Mother Teresa High School in Kannepalli village, around 280 kilometres from the state capital Hyderabad.

In a statement, Satheesan claimed that Reddy informed him that the police had already been asked to take harsh action against those engaged in the April 16 vandalism.



A group of right-wing Hindu extremists targeted the Mother Teresa School, according to Satheesan.



Videos of a group of people yelling "Jai Shree Ram", throwing rocks at the Mother Teresa monument outside the gate, smashing classroom windows, and dressing in saffron have gone viral.



Satheesan claimed to have discussed the situation with the chief minister of Telangana, citing the video of the violence that has been extensively shared in the media and on social media.

What do police say?

Mancherial district police announced on Wednesday, April 17, that they had opened a case against the principal and school correspondent for reportedly objecting to several students entering the building while dressed in saffron rather than the school uniform in observance of "Hanuman Deeksha".



Dandepally police said that a case under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race) and 295 (A) (insulting the religious sensibilities) was booked against the school administrators on Tuesday, April 16. This was based on a complaint filed by the parents of the kids.



The Blessed Mother Teresa High School administration informed PTI on Wednesday, April 17, that the headmaster had invited the children to bring their parents to see him two days prior after noticing that they were not wearing the school uniform but rather saffron clothing.

Later, as seen in the video, several demonstrators became enraged and vandalised the school, breaking windows, and demanding an apology from the administration.



The protestors also allegedly demanded an apology from the correspondent, the management said.