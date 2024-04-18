J&K boat capsize tragedy: Gov't provides Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia relief to each of victims' families

The Jammu and Kashmir government today, Wednesday, April 17, provided an ex-gratia relief of Rs five lakh each to the next of kin of the victims of the boat capsize tragedy, stated a report by PTI.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, VK Bhiduri and Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Bilal Mohiuddin visited Gandbal and met the families of the victims who drowned in the Jhelum river on Tuesday, April 16, an official spokesman said.

He said the officials consoled the loss the life and provided an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

Six persons drowned in the river while three others are still missing after a boat carrying 19 persons capsized.

Ten people were rescued.

What happened?

Near the banks of the Jhelum in Gandbal on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday, April 16, a boat capsized cut short six lives, including three of a family, as the bodies were being fished out of the water one after the other, stated a report by PTI.

The boat was ferrying mostly schoolchildren.

It collided with a pillar of an under-construction bridge and split into two in the fast-flowing currents of the river already in spate following incessant rainfall in the Kashmir Valley over the last few days.