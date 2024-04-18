ICAI CA exams: Aspirants unhappy with allotted exam centres. Here’s why

Less than a month before the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountancy (CA) Inter and Final exams 2024 are scheduled to begin, a number of issues still seem to continue around the same.
On Wednesday, April 17, the ICAI released the admit cards for the CA Inter and Final May exams. However, many candidates are unhappy with their CA exam centres as they complain that the centres are too far away from their residences.
Soon after the admit cards were released by the ICAI, a number of CA aspirants took to social media platform X expressing disappointment.
One such candidate, Shilpa Gangatkar (@ShilpaGangatka1), wrote on X, “ICAI finally released the admit card...and this time my centre is 3 times farther than my previous centres!!! I would be spending half the time of the day on the road! Thanks ICAI!!”
Another such post by X user @shankey120 stated, “Just for the sake of knowledge of ICAI, my Exam Centre is 156 kms Away from my Home and requires 3 hours of transport by car and 4 hours by bus. Thank you @theicai FOR SMOOTH CONDUCT OF #MAY2024 EXAMS”
Candidates complained that the number of exam centres allotted by the ICAI are limited, with a number of districts not having any centres up to 200 kilometres or further. Further, the aspirants added that since the exams are being held during the General Elections 2024, there might be traffic jams due to election rallies, and so on.
“My centre is 70 km away from my hometown. Last time itself it took almost 2.5 hrs for me to reach during the normal course of time,” X user @Blossomblo82738 said.
On the other hand, a few students are unsure if their exam centres would be in the best condition.
Prajapati Sagar (@Prajapati973), another X user and CA aspirant wrote, “Got my CA Inter exam admit card and I'm disappointed with the exam centre assigned. The class has tiny desks and benches, making it uncomfortable to write. Pls help us on this problem”
It might also be recalled that candidates appearing for the ICAI CA exams in May 2024 had earlier filed a petition in Delhi High Court seeking postponement as the exams are being held amid upcoming Lok Sabha general elections. The Delhi HC dismissed the plea on April 8.
Now, the aspirants are approaching the Supreme Court for the same. More information on the hearing is awaited.
ICAI will conduct the intermediate exams (Group 1) on May 3, 5 and 9 while the Group 2 Inter exams will be held on May 11, 15 and 17.
The CA Final exams for Group 1 will be held on May 2, 4 and 8. Group 2 exams will be held on May 10, 14 and 16.