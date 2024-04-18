ICAI CA exams: Aspirants unhappy with allotted exam centres. Here’s why

Less than a month before the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountancy (CA) Inter and Final exams 2024 are scheduled to begin, a number of issues still seem to continue around the same.

On Wednesday, April 17, the ICAI released the admit cards for the CA Inter and Final May exams. However, many candidates are unhappy with their CA exam centres as they complain that the centres are too far away from their residences.

Soon after the admit cards were released by the ICAI, a number of CA aspirants took to social media platform X expressing disappointment.

One such candidate, Shilpa Gangatkar (@ShilpaGangatka1), wrote on X, “ICAI finally released the admit card...and this time my centre is 3 times farther than my previous centres!!! I would be spending half the time of the day on the road! Thanks ICAI!!”