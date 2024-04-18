Hospitality organisations investing in employees through industry certifications: ISH Co-founder

According to Kunal Vasudeva, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Indian School of Hospitality, hospitality organisations engage with their staff through industry certifications as well as diversity and inclusion training.



"Through various initiatives, including apprenticeship programmes, hands-on training, leadership development, and mentorship, the hospitality sector is significantly investing in its professionals, empowering them to reach their full potential,” he said, according to a report by PTI

He added that talent development initiatives empower motivated individuals from marginalised sections of society, creating an inclusive workplace that fosters creativity, innovation and collaboration.



"Additionally, hospitality organisations are investing in their employees through industry certifications along with diversity and inclusion training. This enables their employees to advance in their careers, navigate the complexities of the evolving hospitality landscape, and create a positive impact on communities," the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) co-founder added.

The ISH and Sommet Education, a global education firm specialising in hospitality management and culinary arts, have joined hands with Accor, a global hospitality giant, to create the Indian Talent Development Initiative.

The three-year alliance was announced during the 19th Hotel Investment Conference in Bengaluru.



The Sommet Education Foundation will lead this initiative, with Accor serving as the founding patron.



The Indian Talent Development Initiative seeks to invest in the abilities of Indian youth and provide possibilities for advancement in the expanding hospitality industry.



As part of this, 16 deserving people from underprivileged backgrounds will receive sponsorships from the Sommet Education Foundation and Accor to register in ISH's Intensive Pastry and Bakery Programme and Intensive Culinary Arts Programme.



The programme is slated to start in August, with intakes of five to six students each. There will be more intakes in January 2025 and January 2026.

“As a prominent hospitality education institution, we recognise the transformative potential of the Indian Talent Development Initiative to uplift and inspire individuals aiming to make a difference in the hospitality sector. ISH is dedicated to providing top-tier training and exceptional learning experiences to nurture a generation of new talents for hospitality who will set new benchmarks and create lasting impact on the future of hospitality,” said Vasudeva.

Sommet Education Foundation Vice-President (Executive) Anouck Weiss, echoed his views and said, "By offering scholarships and employment opportunities, we aim to empower individuals with the necessary skills and resources to emerge as change agents of the future.”