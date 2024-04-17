Telangana: RGUKT student dies by suicide due to lack of requisite attendance

A student of the state-run Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar in Telangana allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, police said on Tuesday, April 16, stated a report by PTI.

The 17-year-old student of the Pre-University Course (PUC) at the institute spent time with his friends till around midnight on Monday, April 15, and the incident came to light this morning.

He ended his life by hanging, they said.

The deceased had less than 45 per cent attendance and his parents were informed on Monday, April 15, that he should appear for exams next year.

There were many others who lacked the requisite attendance, police added.

A recent death

A 22-year-old MBBS student allegedly died by suicide on Friday, April 12, 2024, in the northern Mumbai suburb of Kandivali. According to a police official, the student is identified as Ajau Zangid, as stated in a report by PTI.

Suicide helplines



If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:



The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,



Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),



BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,



TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),



Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and



I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111