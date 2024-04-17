NMC directs medical colleges to submit stipend details paid to interns, residents

In a commendable move, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges/institutions in India to submit information on stipends given to all residents and interns. The issue of stipends for medical interns or residents has been prevalent for a long time.



This move took place following the Supreme Court’s direction order to NMC to submit the details of stipends paid to the medical interns and residents. “Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in the WP (Civil) No. 730/2022 & other cases vide their orders dt. 16.09.2023 and 01.04.2024 has directed NMC to submit the details of stipends paid to the Medical interns and residents and accordingly, all the Health Institutions/Medical colleges are hereby directed to submit to NMC the details of stipend paid to their UG Interns, Post-Graduate Residents and Senior Residents or PGs in Super Specialty for the financial year 2023-24 as per Annexure 1 on E-mail ID: stipend2324@nmc.org.in by 23.04.2024 positively,” the order read.



Further, it instructed the medical colleges or institutions to upload the details on the concerned college’s/institution’s website for the financial year 2024-25. In this regard, the notice read, “Further for financial year 2024-25 onwards these details should be uploaded on the website of the Medical College / Medical Institutions concerned and required to be updated on monthly basis (by 5th of every month thereafter) as per the Annexure 2 ard at the end of each financial year the complete statement be submitted to NMC on E-mail ID: stipend 24-25@nmc.org.in”



Consequently, various medical organisations and associations have positively welcomed this move.