Mohan Babu University hosts conference on AI, Computing and more

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at Mohan Babu University, Tirupati, hosted the National Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Bio-Medical Signal Processing, Computing, and Data Communication Systems (NCABCD - 2024) at its Tirupati campus. This was mentioned in a press release received by the institution.

This conference aimed for interdisciplinary collaboration among experts in AI, signal processing, computing, and communication systems to tackle challenges and explore new opportunities in healthcare.

Speakers at the National Conference included Ponsana David, CEO of Thai Green Power Solution, Bangkok, and Noor Mahammad SK, Associate Professor at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, (IIITDM), Kancheepuram.

Furthermore, the Blockchain Technology for Renewable Energy, was a highlight of the event, exploring its potential to revolutionise the sector by ensuring transparent and secure transactions, decentralisation, and energy traceability.

The conference drew over 600 attendees, including BTech and MTech students and research scholars, facilitating a vibrant exchange of ideas on healthcare and renewable energy futures.

The conference showcased insights into blockchain technology, cybersecurity, and its applications for green power solutions. Additionally, 300 abstracts were received from all over India, of which, 230 were accepted, and 180 registrations were received.