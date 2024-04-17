Man tries to kill school headmaster in Thane

A 39-year-old man was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) today, Wednesday, April 17, for trying to kill a school headmaster in Dombivali, Thane, Maharashtra. This was informed by an official and was stated in a report by PTI.

The incident took place two days back on Monday, April 15, when the man stabbed the headmaster multiple times.

The accused is identified as Shakil Humayun Sheikh, informed the senior inspector Kiran Undre of the Dombivili GRP. The accused caught hold of the 56-year-old victim when he was walking along the tracks near the Kharbao railway station and asked him why he was not completing the service record of his wife who worked in the same school at Bhiwandi.

"The victim told the accused that her service book had gone missing. His answer annoyed the accused, who then took out a knife and stabbed him several times, leaving him badly injured. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is presently undergoing treatment," said Inspector Undre.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Kalyan, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).



The local police are carrying out a further probe into the crime.