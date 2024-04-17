IIT Jodhpur's IHUB Drishti Foundation, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts sign MoU

Today, Wednesday, April 17, IHUB Drishti Foundation at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi. This was stated in a press release received from the institution.

This MoU was signed by Prof Santanu Chaudhury, Chairman, IHub Drishti Foundation and Director, IIT Jodhpur, and Prof Ramesh C Gaur, Head of Department (HoD), Kalanidhi, IGNCA, New Delhi in the presence of Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA.

IHUB Drishti Foundation is a technology innovation hub focused on computer vision, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), and is dedicated to fostering the growth and development of Cyber-Physical System (CPS) technologies.

The collaboration between the IHUB Drishti Foundation and IGNCA aims to digitise manuscripts, books, and historical documents held by IGNCA. This will also ensure their preservation, accessibility, and utilisation in the digital age.

The collaboration will be carried out in two phases:

- Phase 1 will focus on collaborative research and development

- Phase 2 will involve an assessment mechanism at the end of Phase 1 to evaluate progress and plan future activities

Elaborating on this partnership, Prof Santanu Chaudhury, Chairman, of IHub Drishti Foundation and Director of IIT Jodhpur, said this is a crucial step.

He said, “This partnership signifies a crucial step towards leveraging technology for the preservation of India's cultural heritage. By digitising these manuscripts and historical documents, we are ensuring their accessibility to people around the world, thereby, enriching our understanding of Indian art and culture.”