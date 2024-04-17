IIM Sambalpur extends application date for executive MBA programme

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has extended the deadline for its two-year executive for the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) programme 2024-26, until April 30, this year.

The programme aims to cultivate strong leadership skills necessary for effectively managing teams and organisations, this was mentioned in a press release received from the institute.

This executive MBA course offers opportunities for individuals with a minimum of 50% graduation marks and at least three years of professional experience. Live sessions conducted by faculty aim to encourage interactive experiential learning among participants. The programme is available in both online mode via a high-definition, video conference-based virtual classroom (VCR) platform, as well as offline mode.

Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, informed this course will enhance entrepreneurial skills. He said, “The goal of the executive MBA programme is to help the participants enhance their entrepreneurial skills and strategies, activate their personal development, take organisations to the next level, and emerge as responsible leaders."

Here is the eligibility criteria and admission procedure

The candidate must hold the following degree and experience:

- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks

- Three years of managerial/entrepreneurial/professional experience

Admission process

- Shortlisting based on the selection criteria and Personal Interview (PI) round

- The final Merit List will be prepared based on the candidate’s overall performance in PI, academic qualifications and work experience

- Submission of No Objection Certificate (NOC)/Consent letter from the employer

The institute is committed to providing excellent management education, harbouring a sense of entrepreneurship, and developing socially responsible leaders. IIM Sambalpur is known for its two-year flagship MBA programme, and admissions are held via the Common Admission Test (CAT).