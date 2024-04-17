ICAI CA exams May 2024: Admit card for CA Inter, Final exam to release soon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will hold the next Inter and Final examination in May 2024. The CA Final admit card for May this year along with the CA Inter admit card for May 2024 are expected to be released soon. This was stated in a report by News18.

Candidate may check and download their admit card once released through the official website — icai.org.

How to download the CA inter and final May 2024 exam admit card

1) Candidates must visit the official website icai.org through any browser

2) After landing on the home page, one should click on the link ICAI CA Final, Inter May exam admit card 2024

3) Next, enter the application number and the date of birth

4) Followed by clicking on the 'Submit' option

5) The candidate will be able to see the ICAI CA Inter, Final May exam admit card 2024

6) One must check all the details and download the hall ticket

7) The candidate may take a printout of the hall ticket for future purposes

Dates of examination

According to the official schedule, the CA Inter exams schedule is the following for:

Group I: May 3, 5, and 9

Group II: May 11, 15, and 17

The Group 1 Final exams will be administered on May 2, 4, and 8 while the Group II exams will be conducted on May 10, 14, and 16.

Furthermore, the International Taxation - Assessment Test or INTT-AT will be held on May 14 and 16.

Exam syllabus and subject details

The CA Intermediate exam features eight subjects across two groups, which include, Accounting, Corporate and Other Laws, Cost and Management Accounting, and Taxation in Group 1.

Advanced Accounting, Auditing and Assurance, Enterprise Information Systems and Strategic Management, Financial Management, and Economics for Finance in Group 2.

CA Final exam also has two groups including Financial Reporting, Strategic Financial Management, Advanced Auditing and Professional Ethics, and Corporate and Economic Laws in Group 1.

Strategic Cost Management and Performance Evaluation, Electives [(A) Risk Management (B) Financial Services and Capital Market (C) International Taxation (D) Economic Laws (E) Global Financial Reporting Standards (F) Multidisciplinary Case Study], Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation, and Indirect Tax Laws (Part I: Goods and Service Tax Part II: Customs and FTP) are a part of Group 2 CA Final exam.