"Ananya Reddy’s UPSC AIR Rank 3 is an inspiration for aspiring students": Narayana IAS Academy officials

Narayana IAS Academy announced the achievements of their students in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2023 examination via a press release that was put out on Tuesday, April 17.

Ananya Reddy secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 3, showcasing dedication and academic prowess while underscoring the rigorous preparation and perseverance required for such a prestigious accomplishment.

Ananya Reddy’s performance will be an inspiration to aspiring students, demonstrating that with determination, hard work, and a focus on excellence, one could fulfil their dreams in academic and professional endeavours.

Additionally, Narayanites Prudhvi Raj Kumar, Narendra Padal, and Sai Prakash, all students of Narayana’s Integrated IAS programme, secured notable ranks of 493, 545, and 919, respectively.

Attributing this victory to students, parents and teachers, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, Dr P Sindhura said, "We are thrilled to witness our students achieve remarkable success in the UPSC 2023 examination. Their dedication, perseverance, and academic brilliance truly paid off, and they will be inspiring examples to their peers and future aspirants."

P Sharani, Director at Narayana Educational Institutions, also commended the students' achievements, highlighting the institution's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a conducive learning environment.

She remarked, "At Narayana, we strive to provide our students with the best possible resources and guidance to help them achieve their dreams. Ananya Reddy and our other successful candidates demonstrated that with determination and hard work, anything is possible."

The performance of Narayanites in the UPSC 2023 examination reflected not only their individual capabilities but also the quality of education and support provided by Narayana IAS Academy. The institution is dedicated to empowering students to excel academically and pursue their aspirations with confidence.

With a legacy spanning 45 years, the Narayana Educational Institutions has continuously raised the bar in the field of education by setting new benchmarks every year. The organisation offers high-quality education that lays a strong foundation for students and caters to their individual needs to help them reach their full potential.