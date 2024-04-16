UPSC CSE exam results: Ninth-rank holder Nausheen expresses gratitude to friends

Today, April 16, when the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) announced results for the Civil Services Examination (CSE), Nausheen, who bagged the ninth rank, attributed her success to her friends. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Nausheen is among the 31 students from Jamia Milla Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) who qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

This Jamia topper attributed her success to her coaching institute while also thanking her friends for contributing to making her dream come true.

"I would like to give the credit for my success to Jamia RCA. I have been there since November 2021 after two attempts. The institute played a major role in my success because the people already selected were there who helped me a lot," said Nausheen.

Furthermore, she also mentioned how her friends helped her by sharing notes. "My friends also helped me through notes, answer writing and everything else and made this possible," she told PTI.

It was a celebratory atmosphere at Nausheen's hometown in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, with her parents affectionately feeding her laddu on the joyous occasion as they posed for the camera.

Her parents thanked the Almighty for the success of their daughter and said that it was a joyous moment for them as she had secured a remarkable rank.

"Our happiness has no bounds, it is difficult to describe it. Till now we used to read interviews of other girls securing first, second, third, ninth, and thirty-first (rank in the UPSC exam). Now I have my daughter who has secured ninth rank," Nausheen's father told PTI.

Nausheen completed her schooling in Gorakhpur and pursued her graduation from Delhi University (DU). She studied for the UPSC from Jamia's Residential Coaching Academy since 2021.