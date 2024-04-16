J&K boat capsizes in Jhelum: Six students drown, five rescued, three missing

After a boat capsized in the Jhelum River in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Srinagar district, as many as six students drowned while five were rescued and three went missing. This incident happened today, Tuesday, April 16, according to a report by IANS.

The boat carrying 14 persons, mostly students, capsized in river Jhelum near Batawara Srinagar, informed an official.

"The boat was ferrying minor students to a local school when it capsized leading to the death of six while five students were rescued and three are still missing. A massive rescue operation has been launched by SDRF, NDRF, local police and locals,” said the official.

He said that 12 students have been retrieved from the river and they have been shifted to the hospital.

Further, he mentioned that a handful of them have been admitted for treatment. "Six were declared dead on arrival while five others have been admitted for treatment. Search is still going on to trace three missing students,” informed the official.

Lieutenant (Lt) Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident. He took to the social media platform, X, (formally Twitter) to express his grief. Sinha wrote, "Marcos teams have also been alerted. I am constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground."

In addition to this, he said that the administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones and medical facilities to those who have been injured.