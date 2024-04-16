IIIT Hyderabad's online MS degree in Information Technology on Coursera is effective and affordable

International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad is launching an online Master of Science in Information Technology (eMSIT) on Coursera, one of the world’s leading online learning platforms. IIIT Hyderabad, India's first IIIT, is known for its research-led education programmes, and a well-received online executive education programmes.

The eMSIT is the first master’s degree programme from an Indian university offered on Coursera. It integrates and recognises industry micro-credentials, creating pathways for students to advance their learning journey based on prior learning, stated a press release from the institute.

The curriculum features hands-on projects, specialisations in data science, full stack development and machine learning (ML), and exposure to Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT and Copilot. For additional support, students will also have access to experienced teaching assistants and periodic sessions from experienced industry professionals.

The programme enables students to learn anytime, from anywhere. The application process is designed to attract learners of diverse backgrounds. Students need a four-year undergraduate (UG) degree with a Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) background, or three years undergraduate degree with at least one course in Math of Computing plus one year of a postgraduate (PG) programme after UG to apply.

The Spring 2024 cohort is expected to begin on July 22, 2024. Applications are open now.

To learn more and apply, visit: https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-information-technology-iiithyderabad/academics