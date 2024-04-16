How UPSC CSE fourth-ranker Siddharth's family found out about his rank is hilarious

Siddharth Ramkumar, a retired school principal from Kochi, Kerala, and his family were surprised to learn about Siddharth's achievement through the news on television. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Today, Tuesday, April 16, when the much-awaited Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) results were announced, Siddharth's entire family was awestruck not only to find out that their son had secured the fourth rank, but they were also oblivious to the fact that Siddharth had even appeared for the test and the interview.

Siddharth Ramkumar is the all-India fourth-rank holder and state topper of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024.

He is currently undergoing Indian Police Service (IPS) training in Hyderabad after securing 121 rank in the Civil Services exam last year, the family said.

"It is a pleasant surprise. It gives us more happiness as we had no idea that he had appeared for the exams or cleared them. So this surprise increases our happiness," Siddharth's father told the media.

Siddharth's mother, a homemaker, and his brother Adarsh, a practising lawyer in a high court, also didn't hide their surprise over the result.

"We did not know about this, because he didn't tell us that he was trying to improve the rank parallelly with his IPS training in Hyderabad," Adarsh said.

The mother said Siddharth was an all-rounder during his studies and always wanted to get into IAS.

An extrovert and sports buff, Siddharth was the captain of the cricket team during school days, she added.

"We have to wait till 7.30 pm to pass on our congratulations to him. He won't attend calls during the day hours as he is busy with the training," she said.

Several candidates from Kerala found their place in the rank list of the Civil Services examination when the results were out.

A total of 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have qualified for the examination and have been recommended by the Union Public Service Commission for appointment to various services, the commission announced today, April 16.